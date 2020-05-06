Cate Blanchett considered for role in the Borderlands movie

As Gamereactor has reported plenty in the past, Lionsgate is currently working on a movie adaption of the popular Borderlands games. The production has now come so far as having the pre-production team considering the cast, and, as Variety reports, the Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett is being considered to play the Siren character Lilith.

She is not the only famous name involved with the project, as Craig Mazin (Chernobyl writer) has written the latest screenplay with Eli Roth as its director and Ari Arad as its producer together with Erik Feig.

Does Blanchett as Lilith seem like a good choice to you?