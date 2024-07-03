Cate Blanchett cites 'Covid madness' as reason for Borderlands movie

HQ

Cate Blanchett's appearance in the Borderlands movie could be seen as strange by anyone familiar with her previous work. She's no stranger to comedies, or to films that take place in weird and wonderful places, but at least from the trailers the quality of Borderlands might seem to some like a bit of a step down for Blanchett.

In an interview with Empire, she revealed why she took on the role. "I think there also may have been a little Covid madness," Blanchett said, after explaining she likes to take on roles that are crazy asks and things she could never conceive of.

"I was spending a lot of time in the garden, using the chainsaw a little too freely. My husband said, 'This film could save your life.'"

From there, Blanchett did get quite absorbed in the world of Borderlands. "I wanted to know the limits of the game and what fans loved about the character. I got really absorbed in that whole world. The cosplayers. The YouTube make-up tutorials."

So, it seems the casting for Borderlands has made Blanchett a certified fan of the franchise. We'll have to see if that can turn the film into gold next month, on the 9th of August.