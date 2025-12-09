CatchMaker is a bug-catching and matching adventure

One of the many reveals at the Wholesome Snack Showcase was the announcement of a brand new indie project from developer Grand Duck Games. Known as CatchMaker, this is a 3D bug-catching and matching adventure that asks players to befriend bubbly islanders all while uncovering your family's mysterious past.

This adventure will add the extra dynamic of being able to catch a whole host of different creatures and critters, while competing in minigames with these insects to determine their interests and preferences. From here, you then need to match the bugs up and find their perfect partner.

There is no release date given yet for CatchMaker, but you can see some early glimpses at the game below.