Catch up with the LG press conference from CES 2020

LG is one of the many tech companies present at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year, and we're also in attendance at CES, which is why we were at their press conference to hear all about their plans for the future.

ThinQ was a core focus for the presentation, including the four different levels of AI, and LG also mentioned Proactive Customer Care, which combines the AI technologies of the various LG devices to help consumers.

There's a lot to talk about, so check out the video below to hear all about LG, and stay tuned for more on CES as the week goes on, since we're here all week covering the various companies and their products.

