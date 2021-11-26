Catch up on the top tech of the week with our latest Quick Looks

HQ

While November is a month that is largely regarded for its numerous game releases, we've had a whole bunch of tech come through the Gamereactor office over the past couple of weeks. As per usual, we've dove into these gadgets and picked apart what they offer and condensed our thoughts into various Quick Look videos, which if you haven't already, you can catch the latest of the bunch below.

Razer Kraken V3

"This RGB-enabled gaming headset features support for surround sound and even comes with a detachable cardioid microphone."

OnePlus Nord 2 X Pac-Man Edition

"This version of the Nord 2 sports a special edition livery, design, and unique features all akin of Bandai Namco's iconic video game character Pac-Man."

Streacom BC1

"This handy piece of tech is a titanium-aluminium alloy open ATX test bench from Streacom."

Keychron K2 Wireless Keyboard

"This mechanical keyboard has RGB support and comes with a layout to suit both Windows and Mac operating systems."

Gamer Advantage Lucid Glasses

"These glasses block out 42% of the blue light that screens emit, and are designed to help protect your eyes from digital strain."

LG G1 OLED EVO

"This smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD panel and can operate at a refresh rate of up to 120Hz."

Keychron Q1

"This keyboard is regarded for its 75% size and its fully customisable layout that supports both Mac and Windows operating systems."

Huawei MateView GT

"This 3K gaming monitor features an ultrawide 34" display, and plays at a refresh rate up to 165Hz."