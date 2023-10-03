Catch up on the story in time for Detective Pikachu Returns

HQ

Later this week, it's finally time for Detective Pikachu to go on a brand new adventure in Detective Pikachu Returns, which launches exclusively for Switch on October 6. But as it's been five years since thew original game was launched for Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo thinks several old fans - and especially new ones - might need to catch up on the story so far.

Therefore they have now released a brand new trailer for the game which recaps the story of the first game to get us up to speed. Check it out below and remember to return for our review later this week.