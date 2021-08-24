English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Psychonauts 2

Catch up on the Psychonauts story with new trailer

It launches tomorrow.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Unlike most traditional platforming games, Psychonauts 2 actually has an intricate and really well written story that will surprise you more than once. It also includes a lot of connections and elements from the original game, and if you haven't played it for a long time (it was released 16 years ago, after all) or perhaps not at all - then check out this latest video.

It is aptly called 'Previously on Psychonauts' and will help you catch up with everything so you are all set when it is released tomorrow for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check it out below and don't forget to read our review where we explain why you really should not miss out on this one.

HQ
Psychonauts 2

Related texts

Psychonauts 2Score

Psychonauts 2
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

Tim Schafer and co have done the impossible and have delivered a superior follow-up.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy