Catch up on the Psychonauts story with new trailer

Unlike most traditional platforming games, Psychonauts 2 actually has an intricate and really well written story that will surprise you more than once. It also includes a lot of connections and elements from the original game, and if you haven't played it for a long time (it was released 16 years ago, after all) or perhaps not at all - then check out this latest video.

It is aptly called 'Previously on Psychonauts' and will help you catch up with everything so you are all set when it is released tomorrow for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check it out below and don't forget to read our review where we explain why you really should not miss out on this one.