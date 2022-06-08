Cookies

      Catch up on the lore of Destiny 2's Leviathan in our recap video

      Get a rundown of The Witch Queen, Season of the Risen, and years past here.

      Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted has been out for out for a couple of weeks now, and Guardians have been returning to Emperor Calus' enormous space vessel to confront Nightmares and to discover just how the exiled Cabal leader is connected to the Darkness. But considering it has been a few years since we've been back to the Leviathan, mostly due to the ship's absence since Destiny 2: Beyond Light released, we've taken some time to create a recap script to make sure you're up to speed with all the lore of the iconic spacecraft.

      Check it out in its entirety below, to get a rundown of the events that unfolded in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Season of the Risen, and what the Guardians got up to on the Leviathan in years past.

      HQ
      Destiny 2

