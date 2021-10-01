Catch up on the latest tech with this week's Quick Look

HQ

Friday has once again rolled around, which means we have a whole range of exciting new tech and gadget videos available on Gamereactor. This week we've taken a look at Apple products, a laptop, a few different speakers, and even the Qnap NAS system, where we even teach you how to get it setup to run console games.

Catch all the latest Quick Looks below.

iPhone 13 Pro

"The flagship model of the latest line of Apple phones offers a redesigned camera system, has a 120Hz adaptive refresh display, and sports the latest A15 Bionic chip."

MSI Prestige 14 Evo

"This laptop features an 11th Gen i7 CPU, and Intel Iris Xe graphics, and has been designed with productivity at the forefront."

Sonos Beam Gen 2

"This speaker delivers high definition sound with Dolby Atmos support, and can be used as a speaker system for various devices thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity."

JBL PartyBox

"This portable speaker system boasts a six-hour battery playtime, and serves as a great gadget for kickstarting a party on-the-go."

iPhone 13

"The latest model of Apple's phone offers a lightning fast A15 chip, and an upgraded dual-camera system."

"And as an added extra, we also took a look at the Qnap NAS, and how to use the system for console games."

Qnap NAS

"We got ambitious with setting up our Qnap TVS-672X NAS and set out to get the most out of it, including storing PS4 games on it!"