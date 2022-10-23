Catch up on the latest tech with our most recent Quick Look videos

HQ

The technology industry never stops producing fresh and exciting new products, and here at Gamereactor, we do our best to bring you opinions, reviews, and video content relating to as many new items as we can. In the spirit of this, over the past few days, we've published a ton of Quick Look videos, where we checked out various pieces of hardware, including drones, monitors, cameras, microphones, and more. Catch them all below.

AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

"We look at the new iteration of Apple's in-ear audio devices, and chat about what makes this updated edition better than the original."

DJI Osmo Action 3

"Built for adventure, this waterproof, cold resistant, long battery life camera is ideal for those looking to film and capture the most radical parts of life."

Insta360 X3

"This handheld camera has been designed to capture video in 5.7K quality, and do so in a 360-degree format, making for some striking footage."

Peak Design Travel Duffel

"This duffel bag is made to be both stylish but also useful, as it features plenty of space and storage, and yet is small enough to be used as a carry-on for air travel."

Røde PodMic & PSA1+

"This combination of microphone and boom arm is designed for those looking to broadcast and create video content, by offering up high-quality sound with an easy-to-use mounting solution."

Aorus FI32U

"This gaming monitor has a 31.5-inch display panel that operates at up to a 144Hz refresh rate, all at 4K resolution."

DJI Osmo Mobile 6

"Ideal for creators, this smartphone stabiliser is designed to be compact and foldable, making it ever easier to record and capture footage while out and about."

DJI Mic

"This wireless, dual-channel microphone has a 15-hour battery life, and is able to store 14 hours of audio in its onboard memory."

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Go

"This memory stick is designed for iOS devices, so you can quickly and easily transfer and save files and data onto a physical, non-Cloud-based format."

Western Digital Black D50 Game Dock

"This gadget uses various ports to turn a laptop into a gaming hub, where multiple peripherals and devices are connected all at once and are operated using high-speed NVMe technology."

DJI Osmo - Longer Look

"Join our very own Magnus on a hiking trip around Norway, which was filmed using DJI's Osmo collection of gear."

DJI Mini 3 Pro - Longer Look

"We take DJI's Mini 3 Pro drone for a spin around a picturesque fjord in Norway, where we test its 4K camera offering."