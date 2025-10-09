Catch The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants for another taste of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

HQ

If you plan on heading to the cinemas this December to watch The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, you might be glad to know that the film will be supported with an animated short prior to its beginning that focuses on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, specifically the younger cast that was introduced in the recent Mutant Mayhem movie.

This won't be a trailer for the next film in the series, but rather a complete standalone short that parodies Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. It's called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 - Lost in New Jersey, and as for what it will offer, you can see a teaser for the short below.

It sees Leo, Raph, Mikey, and Donny getting some last-minute Christmas shopping done and then proceeding to find they are now the subjects of a merchandise line they did not agree to, leading them to have to go to New Jersey to get some answers.

The SpongeBob Movie opens on December 19 if you want to watch this short.