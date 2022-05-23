Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Salt and Sacrifice
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Catch the opening eight minutes of Stranger Things Season 4 here

      Netflix has released the opening section of the upcoming season.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      We're only days away from the first half of Stranger Things Season 4 launching on Netflix. With the first half of the season set to land on the streamer this Friday, May 27, the streamer has decided to really get fans excited by releasing the opening eight minutes of this very season for all to watch ahead of time. Check it out below.

      HQ

      The second half of Stranger Things Season 4 is set to land on Netflix a few weeks later, on July 1. This will wrap up the penultimate season of the show, as the streamer has announced that Season 5, which is slated to arrive in 2023, will be the final season of the hit sci-fi series.

      Catch the opening eight minutes of Stranger Things Season 4 here


      Loading next content