Catch the opening eight minutes of Stranger Things Season 4 here

HQ

We're only days away from the first half of Stranger Things Season 4 launching on Netflix. With the first half of the season set to land on the streamer this Friday, May 27, the streamer has decided to really get fans excited by releasing the opening eight minutes of this very season for all to watch ahead of time. Check it out below.

HQ

The second half of Stranger Things Season 4 is set to land on Netflix a few weeks later, on July 1. This will wrap up the penultimate season of the show, as the streamer has announced that Season 5, which is slated to arrive in 2023, will be the final season of the hit sci-fi series.