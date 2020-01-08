Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Catch the MSI keynote from CES right here

MSI has been busy at the show already, showing off impressive hardware for gamers to use and enjoy.

MSI is one of the biggest companies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) right now, and this week we've been at the event ourselves to catch all the action, including MSI's product keynote in person.

You can watch it too, as we've got the whole thing for you to watch and recap below, including the reveal of the GE66 laptop with an optional 300Hz display, aimed at gamers who want high performance and visuals.

For more on the technology announcements MSI made, check out the full presentation below. Has the GE66 caught your eye?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content