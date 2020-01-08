Catch the MSI keynote from CES right here

MSI is one of the biggest companies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) right now, and this week we've been at the event ourselves to catch all the action, including MSI's product keynote in person.

You can watch it too, as we've got the whole thing for you to watch and recap below, including the reveal of the GE66 laptop with an optional 300Hz display, aimed at gamers who want high performance and visuals.

For more on the technology announcements MSI made, check out the full presentation below. Has the GE66 caught your eye?