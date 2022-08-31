Catch our first star-studded World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King stream on today's GR Live

HQ

We're around a month away from Blizzard officially opening the gates to Northrend all over again, when World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic debuts in the World of Warcraft Classic. While you will have to wait until September 26 to dive in for yourself, you can join us later today, as we kick off the first of our enormous live streams dedicated to the game.

Starting at the usual time of 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST at the GR Live homepage, we're going to be teaming up with a few prominent guests, including the likes of Oscar Dronjak from the band HammerFall, as well as streamers SNOWMIXY and AnnieFuchsia. We'll be teaming up and braving Northrend's bitter winds, as we look to play through a couple of hours of Wrath of the Lich King Classic, where there will also be giveaways of 60-day World of Warcraft Classic game time codes.

But wait, there's more! If you think of yourself as a bit of a Wrath of the Lich King expert, you can go and take our quiz framed around the expansion to be in for a shot at winning a list of premium prizes, including a 66cm statue of Arthas, a collector's edition of the game, t-shirts and more.

Head over here to find the quiz, and to learn about all the other events we have planned throughout September to celebrate the return of the King.