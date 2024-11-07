Catastrophic mistake by Aston Villa defender leads to weirdest penalty in Champions League's history

HQ

Aston Villa had enjoyed a perfect winning streak at Champions League, but lost it last night after conceding one of the strangest penalty kicks ever witnessed at this level of professional football (or basically any level).

It was at the 50 minute mark. Goalkeeper Dibu Martínez passed the ball to defender Tyrone Mings, who, perhaps unaware that the game had restarted, or simply very distracted, grabbed the ball with his left hand and returned it to Martínez!

The referee awarded the penalty kick to Club Brugge. Its captain Hans Vanaken didn't miss the mark and scored the first goal against Villa, to the only team that so far hadn't received any goal at Champions.

It ended up being the only goal of the match, lost 1-0 and fell to number 8 of the League Phase. Brugges is now 22, and has chances of qualifying for the next phase of the competition, after this "gift" from distracted Aston Villa player.

The Argentinian goalkeeper tried to persuade the referee that it was just a mistake, but the simplest rule of all football, never touch the ball with your hand, was clearly broken...