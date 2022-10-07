Catan - Console Edition announced for PlayStation and Xbox

The classic board game Catan was release in 1995 and has never really left. Its brilliant concept continues to be entertaining and it has gotten several really well made expansions improving on the base formula.

Catan has been pretty successful as a digital boardgame as well for everything from PC, smartphones, handhelds and consoles - and now it's time for yet another incarnation. As the name Catan - Console Edition implies, this is a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X title, and studio producer Natalie Dodd at Dovetail Games says:

"We've collaborated closely with Nomad Games and Catan to provide players with an authentic experience unlike any other. We tried to pay attention to the little details, like the bunting that decorates the longest road or the little chimney when someone builds a city; each part of the game has been carefully designed to bring the board to life. The ability to play locally with friends is a novel and exciting addition. Players can track cards using their phones, which eliminates the risk of other players seeing your resources. We can't wait to show everyone this fantastic feature!"

Catan - Console Edition will be released next year, and "includes highly detailed tiles that will immerse players on the island of Catan, a new way for players to play locally from the couch with up to four friends, and a multiplayer mode to play with fellow Catanians all over the world".

Sounds pretty good to us, do you like Catan in general and what is your opinion on digital board games?