Cataclismo Final Preview: A fresh and innovative take on strategy games

When it comes to trying out new games that diverge significantly from the conventional, my philosophy is that it's better to stick with the devil you know than the devil you don't. But, the boss decided that I should try and then share my first impressions on Cataclismo, a title that promises a unique blend of real-time strategy, castle building, and defense in a 3D environment - all aimed at protecting humanity from swarms of creatures almost as terrifying as a mother-in-law on a Monday morning. After a few hours of playing, here are my initial thoughts on Digital Sun's new game, a developer previously known for titles like Moonlighter and Mageseeker: A League of Legends Story.

HQ

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, let's start with what immediately caught my attention about Cataclismo: its stunning artistic design. From dark forests to expansive plains where battles rage, the environments are meticulously detailed, capturing both natural beauty and the looming threat of monstrous creatures. One standout feature is the contrast between these richly crafted landscapes and the minimalist character design, which adds an extra layer of visual depth to the game.

Moving on to gameplay, Cataclismo blends real-time strategy with resource management. Building your fortress is just the beginning - managing resources effectively is key to maintaining production and defensive strength. The strategic element ramps up as you strategically deploy troops, be it archers, catapult operators, each with their crucial role, all to fend off enemy attacks. It's a constant juggle of tactical decisions: do you fortify a wall or launch a counterattack to keep the enemy on their toes?

This is an ad:

So, what's the game all about? In this case, Digital Sun brings us a title that ventures into uncharted territory. It combines meticulous base-building with intense tower defense strategy, all within a world where a magical mist has twisted humans into grotesque creatures. Humanity's last bastions sit high in mountain peaks, relying on you to construct fortifications by day and fiercely defend them by night.

My first dive was into the campaign, spanning over 20 hours and seamlessly blending an immersive narrative with gameplay mechanics. While the beginning didn't quite grab me, and I'd appreciate more narrative depth, the progression feels satisfying enough to keep you engaged. Unlocking new technologies and units opens up fresh strategies for tackling increasingly tough challenges.

But the game doesn't stop there: Cataclismo offers a range of modes that greatly enrich the experience. For those craving a challenge, the Endless Mode (Survival Mode) lets you face relentless waves of creatures, each wave adding new tactical complexities. On the flip side, if you want to take a break from combat, the Level Editor (Creative Mode) lets you build and design fortresses without the pressure of imminent attacks, fostering creative exploration and resource management. And for those seeking a mix of challenge and accessibility, there's the Skirmish Mode - a blend of strategic depth and approachability. With thoughtfully designed maps, it encourages you to adapt and refine your tactical skills in every session, delivering a dynamic and fulfilling gameplay experience. There's something here for every preference...

This is an ad:

And that's a wrap for today: in its current early access state, Cataclismo already shows a lot of promise. I have to say that this game isn't exactly my thing, and I would have liked to see more depth in its storytelling - it had the potential for a really engaging narrative - and a bit less emphasis on surface-level elements. Despite this, I respect it, and if you're into these kinds of games, it won't let you down. The mix of intricate fortress building, tactical strategy, and resource management offers a compelling experience for those who seek strategic challenges. Although there are areas like unit balance and narrative depth that could use some fine-tuning, Cataclismo's strong foundation and innovative approach make it worth exploring.

For players looking for a fresh take on strategy games, especially those who enjoy detailed construction and strategic defense, Cataclismo looks set to be a solid addition to your library. It'll be available on Steam in just a few days, starting July 22, 2024. With its unique mechanics and immersive world, Digital Sun seems poised to deliver something you might want to try.