Cataclismo delays Early Access launch by a week

HQ

Digital Sun's Cataclismo is facing a brief delay. After announcing its release date into Early Access last month, the tower defence survival RTS is now pushing that date back.

But, it is only being delayed by a little bit. As outlined in a Steam community post, Cataclismo is moving release dates from the 16th to the 22nd of July. That's to ensure some last-minute polish on the game and get everything right for its release.

Cataclismo is expected to be fairly polished already when it launches into Early Access, and is already quite advanced in its development. We'll hope that this means we won't be waiting long for a full release.