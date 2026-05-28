Cat saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning

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A Maine Coon cat from Maine in the U.S. is being hailed for helping his family detect a life-threatening carbon monoxide leak in their home. According to reports, several members of the household had begun experiencing headaches without suspecting anything serious. But later, when the cat Mojo began acting strangely and meowing unusually intensely during the night, they sensed something was wrong.

Emergency services were called, and when the fire department arrived, high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the home. This was traced to a leaking gas stove in the basement. One of the family members was taken to a hospital in Rockport and then on to Boston for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.

The family says their smoke detector had stopped working and that they didn't have a carbon monoxide alarm in the home. Something they've since fixed. According to the family, Mojo the cat has received some extra treats for his efforts.