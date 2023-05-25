Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean is coming to PlayStation 5

Are you ready for some furry adventures on the seven seas? The wonderfully charming Cat Quest series sets sail for PlayStation 5 next year in Pirates of the Purribean. Not surprisingly, the game offers the same traditional cartoony aesthetic as the previous instalments, allowing players to explore a world full of secrets. It seems that cat lovers with a PlayStation 5 have a really cosy adventure to look forward to in 2024.

Is this something you can get excited about? Check out the trailer narrated by Matt Berry below.