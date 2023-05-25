Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean is coming to PlayStation 5

The adorable adventure comes to PC and consoles in 2024

Are you ready for some furry adventures on the seven seas? The wonderfully charming Cat Quest series sets sail for PlayStation 5 next year in Pirates of the Purribean. Not surprisingly, the game offers the same traditional cartoony aesthetic as the previous instalments, allowing players to explore a world full of secrets. It seems that cat lovers with a PlayStation 5 have a really cosy adventure to look forward to in 2024.

Is this something you can get excited about? Check out the trailer narrated by Matt Berry below.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean

