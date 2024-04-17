Cat Quest III lives the pirate life on August 8

HQ

Cat Quest III was unveiled last year at Gamescom, swapping the medieval fantasy aesthetic of the series' first two instalments for the romance of 17th century pirate adventures. Once again, we'll once again control a sword-wielding kitty as he faces danger and saves the world, only this time we'll set sail across the 'Purribean' in search of the treasure of the North Star.

HQ

For Cat Quest III: Pirates of the Purribean, The Gentlebros have given the combat system a good overhaul, which now allows you to switch weapons and execute combo attacks more efficiently when playing in local co-op mode. In addition, for the first time in the series, users will be able to travel the ocean and battle aboard their own ship.

Cat Quest III is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on August 8. Ready to weigh anchor, kitties?