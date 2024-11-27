Cat Quest III enhanced with "Meow-jer Update"

The Gentlebros has just updated Cat Quest III with a new patch that it has dubbed a "Meow-jer Update". This "Mew Content" includes a slate of new quests, dungeons, and equipment, as well as a collection of bug fixes and quality of life changes that intend to improve the overall experience.
We're told in a Steam blog post that there are five new quests to discover and undertake, four new dungeons to complete that host "thrilling surprises", nine new pieces of equipment to locate, plus three new boss fights to tackle.
As per the bug and quality of life improvements, you can see these all listed below:
QOL Additions
The update is out now and is free to access. If you're interested in learning more about it, you can even check out a video about the update below. As per our full thoughts on Cat Quest III, don't miss our review.