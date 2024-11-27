Cat Quest III enhanced with "Meow-jer Update"

HQ

The Gentlebros has just updated Cat Quest III with a new patch that it has dubbed a "Meow-jer Update". This "Mew Content" includes a slate of new quests, dungeons, and equipment, as well as a collection of bug fixes and quality of life changes that intend to improve the overall experience.

We're told in a Steam blog post that there are five new quests to discover and undertake, four new dungeons to complete that host "thrilling surprises", nine new pieces of equipment to locate, plus three new boss fights to tackle.

As per the bug and quality of life improvements, you can see these all listed below:

QOL Additions



Leveling up past maximum level now replenishes health, mana and ammo.



Added "Camera Shake" option in Options.



Bug fixes



Fixed rare issue where NPCs would move at abnormal speeds sometimes.



Fixed French Localization where there are missing characters from certain words (Eg. Charaibes -> Charabes).



Fixed issue where some enemies' attacks can cause the player to not be able to transition from water>land and vice versa.



Fixed issue where there was a short static at the end of skipping animated videos.



Fixed Credits not being reset back to initial starting point.



Fixed confirmation message panels not hiding properly sometimes after confirmation ("Yes").



Adjusted sound effects to fade out during transition between scenes.



Fixed issue where certain passives were not functioning properly with certain equipment.



The update is out now and is free to access. If you're interested in learning more about it, you can even check out a video about the update below. As per our full thoughts on Cat Quest III, don't miss our review.