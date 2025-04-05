Cat Quest II is now free on the Epic Games Store

HQ

Epic Games Store is now offering the charming Cat Quest 2 for free. Despite what the title might suggest, you can play as both a cat and a dog—either solo by switching between the two characters or together with a friend in co-op.

The game is set in a world where the feline and canine kingdoms, Felingard and the Lupus Empire, are on the brink of war. Two dethroned kings must join forces to restore peace. With a variety of weapons, spells, and abilities, Cat Quest 2 delivers a lighthearted and entertaining experience, especially suited for younger players or those looking for a more relaxed action RPG.

Grab the game for free here.

