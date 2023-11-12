Cat-astrophe and madness awaits in the new Exploding Kittens teaser

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Follow us
Remember the ultra-popular card game Exploding Kittens, where you had to make sure to defuse explosive cats by using laser pointers and catnip sandwiches?
Now a cartoon TV series based on the party game has been announced and an official trailer was revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week event. In short: God gets stuck in a cat's body and madness ensues. What's not to like?