Exploding Kittens

Cat-astrophe and madness awaits in the new Exploding Kittens teaser

A new animated series based on the popular party game is "coming soon" to Netflix.

Remember the ultra-popular card game Exploding Kittens, where you had to make sure to defuse explosive cats by using laser pointers and catnip sandwiches?

Now a cartoon TV series based on the party game has been announced and an official trailer was revealed during Netflix's Geeked Week event. In short: God gets stuck in a cat's body and madness ensues. What's not to like?

