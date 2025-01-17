Cat and DC are launching sturdy Batman boots

HQ

The new DC Universe has certainly already kicked off with the Creature Commandos series that premiered on Max last month. But most people are looking forward to Superman and the other iconic heroes that will appear, including Batman.

In anticipation of the latter, the shoe brand Cat and DC has now jointly launched a rather saucy product, namely Batman boots and some more robust shoes. The former is clearly the sexier one and goes for $159.95 including:



Two sets of laces



Comic strip lining



Batman lace fob



Lateral + medial logo



Stacked EVA + rubber outsole for unmistakable traction



If that sounds fun, browse to this link and buy yourself a pair immediately as a kind of delayed Christmas present. A short trailer showing the shoes can be found below, and don't forget to read our article 10 comics or graphic novels every DC fan should read if you want great tips on good DC reading.