Castlevania: Symphony of the Night lands on mobile

One of our all-time faves, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, has just appeared on the App Store and on Google Play, and you can take your adventuring with you on the go for £2.99 / €3.49, just in time for Season 3 of the Castelvania Netflix series, no less.

Emulation was handled by DotEmu, plus there's full controller support and the option to "initiate multiple save states" - what a time to be alive. For those interested, it's also available in five additional languages (Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish), and the soundtrack is now available on Spotify.