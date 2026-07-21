Castlevania series producer hopes Belmont's Curse will lead to more new games in the future

HQ

This October, we finally get a new entry in the Castlevania series, as Dead Cells and The Rogue Prince of Persia developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire deliver the whip-based action game Castlevania: Belmont's Curse. As a long-time fan of the series, producer Tsutomu Taniguchi has wanted to see this before he even started working at Konami, and hopes we'll see more new entries in the series' future.

In an interview with Famitsu (translation via machine), Taniguchi said: "I started seeing comments in fan communities and on social media from people who liked exploration-based action games but had never played the Castlevania series. Also, there were people who watched the anime but had never played the games. As an employee and as a fan myself, I started to think that something had to be done about this." Konami did start to release ports of the past games, but Taniguchi knew people wanted something entirely new.

"I also thought that people would want a new game, and I myself wanted to see one, so we planned Castlevania: Belmont's Curse. I am personally happy that we can finally deliver a new game, and I hope that this will continue in the future," he continued. There's no guarantee there of this being the start of a new set of games within the franchise, but should Belmont's Curse drum up a lot of excitement and sales, perhaps we'll see this as a fresh start.

Taniguchi and the teams working on the game see it as a great way to draw in new players as well as franchise veterans. The game's creative director, Emmanuel Nouaille, explained that while Belmont's Curse keeps Castlevania's patented challenge, there's a sense of fairness to the gameplay. "This game guarantees a certain level of challenge and difficulty, so that long-time fans can enjoy it, while also making it accessible to new players without too many barriers. In particular, players gradually understand the game's mechanics and acquire skills one by one. The game is designed so that players can naturally step up, gaining the knowledge and confidence needed to overcome challenges and survive," he said.

Castlevania: Belmont's Curse releases on the 15th of October for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.