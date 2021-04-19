Castlevania Season 4 trailer confirms May release

You're watching Advertisements

It's been thirteen months since Netflix confirmed we'd get a fourth season of its great Castlevania show, so it's safe to say we've been waiting a long time. The good news is that we won't have to wait much longer, but there's also some bad and exciting news.

Because Netflix has released a teaser trailer revealing that Castlevania Season 4 will launch on the streaming service on May 13. Unfortunately, we're also told this season will be the last one. Those of you who can't stand the thought of not seeing more Castlevania on Netflix after the fourth season should read usually very reliable Deadline's report where Nellie Andreeva says she's heard Netflix is considering making another Castlevania series set in the same universe, but with different characters. The fact that Netflix has shared her article on social media sure leads some extra credence to her claims, so consider me interested. Let's see if Season 4 manages to go out with a bloodbath or sunlight first though.