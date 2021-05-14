LIVE

news

Castlevania: Season 4 has now launched on Netflix

A handy three-minute recap has also been released to keep you up to speed.

If you've been wondering how the tried and tested Alucard, the poor Hector and the possibly slightly misunderstood Vlad Dracula Ňepeș in Netflix's Castlevania series are going to fare, you can stop thinking about that pretty much right now. Netflix announced that the full (and final) fourth season has now been released and is therefore available to stream.

If you want a quick recap of what has happened, the company offers this via Twitter in a three-minute summary. Do you follow the Catslevania series yourself and what do you think of it?

