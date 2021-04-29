Castlevania: Resurrection for Dreamcast has finally been released

You're watching Advertisements

If you are old enough to remember the Dreamcast, you might also recall that Konami was working on a 3D Castlevania adventure with a female protagonist. A couple of screenshots and previews are literally all we ever got to see from it before it was cancelled (probably to some extent because of the Dreamcast's struggles).

Fortunately, video game archeology has become a real thing recently and people are quite good at it. Sega Dreamcast Info Preservation Games has now gotten their hands on the unfinished code of Castlevania:Resurrection and has released it for everyone to play as a ROM. If you are just curious to see what it looks like, the site also offer several gameplay videos on their YouTube channel.

Even though it is unfinished and buggy, it's easy to see that it sported quite impressive graphics for it's time, that we think will bring some sweet nostalgia for all Dreamcast fans out there.

Thanks, VGC.