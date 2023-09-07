Castlevania: Nocturne trailer makes us want a new game

HQ

Calling a video longer than two minutes a teaser is weird, but that's exactly what Netflix did when they gave us the first glimpses of Castlevania: Nocturne back in July. It's even weirder now.

We've received the first trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne today, and it's just 16 seconds longer than the teaser. That being said, the trailer is really good, as it gives us a very promising taste of the mystery, drama and action that awaits when the series starts on Netflix the 28th of September.

Not that you'll have to wait that long to see how it starts. The first episode will actually debut as part of Netflix' Drop 1 showcase on Youtube and Twitch that starts at 5 PM BST / 6 PM CEST on the 27th of September, so you can watch it completely free one day before it arrives on the streaming service.