Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne to return in the New Year

The animated spinoff's second season now has a premiere window attached to it.

HQ

If you've been clamouring for more Castlevania, we have some good news for you! Netflix has revealed the premiere window for the coming second season of Castlevania: Nocturne, the spinoff anime that revolved around Richter Belmont, Trevor Belmont's descendant, as he teams up with the immortal son of Dracula, Alucard, to face off with the Vampire Messiah.

The series will be returning to the streamer sometime in January 2025. We don't have a firm date just yet, but we do have a synopsis on the season and a short date announcement trailer that you can see below.

Synopsis: "Now joined by the legendary Alucard, Richter Belmont and his band of vampire hunters are in a desperate race against time. Erzsebet Báthory, the Vampire Messiah, who already seems invincible, seeks the full power of the goddess Sekhmet so she can plunge the world into endless darkness and terror."

HQ

