Castlevania: Nocturne starts on Netflix in September

The four seasons of Castlevania have done very well on Netflix, so the streaming company pleased a lot of people when it announced a Richter Belmont-focused spin-off. We haven't heard anything noteworthy about it since, but that's apparently only because the creators have been heads down working on it.

Netflix has revealed that Castlevania: Nocture will debut on the streaming service on the 28th of September. We've also received a neat poster to look at while we wait for a new teaser trailer some time on Thursday.

Let's end this article with some speculation/dreaming, as it's a rather interesting date. I say that because Tokyo Game Show will start on the 21st of September, so it would be the perfect time to officially unveil the long rumoured Castlevania reboots/remakes.