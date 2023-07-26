Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne starts on Netflix in September

A poster prepares us for tomorrow's teaser trailer.

The four seasons of Castlevania have done very well on Netflix, so the streaming company pleased a lot of people when it announced a Richter Belmont-focused spin-off. We haven't heard anything noteworthy about it since, but that's apparently only because the creators have been heads down working on it.

Netflix has revealed that Castlevania: Nocture will debut on the streaming service on the 28th of September. We've also received a neat poster to look at while we wait for a new teaser trailer some time on Thursday.

Let's end this article with some speculation/dreaming, as it's a rather interesting date. I say that because Tokyo Game Show will start on the 21st of September, so it would be the perfect time to officially unveil the long rumoured Castlevania reboots/remakes.

Castlevania: Nocturne

