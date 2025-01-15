Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 shown in vampire filled trailer

HQ

The Castlevania series was a huge success for Netflix and when it ended four years ago, fans wanted more. And they got it, because in the fall of 2023, the first season of Castlevania: Nocturne premiered. This time, the series was set in the late 18th century and followed Richter Belmont (who made his debut in 1993's Castlevania: Rondo of Blood).

Castlevania: Nocturne was also very popular, and tomorrow is the premiere of season two. As you would expect, we've got a new trailer to mark the occasion. Check it out below.