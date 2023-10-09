HQ

If you've been fully engrossed in Netflix's Castlevania world once again ever since Castlevania: Nocturne made its debut at the end of September, you'll be glad to know that the series will be continuing on the streaming service.

Over the weekend, Netflix confirmed that Castlevania: Nocturne has been renewed for a second season and that it is now in production too.

There is no mention of when this follow-up season will make its debut, but considering Season 1 has only just arrived, it's probably a safe bet to assume that Season 2 won't premiere until late 2024 or even sometime in early 2025.

