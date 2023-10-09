Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Forza Motorsport
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Castlevania: Nocturne

      Castlevania: Nocturne has been renewed for a second season

      The anime spinoff will be back for a follow-up outing.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      If you've been fully engrossed in Netflix's Castlevania world once again ever since Castlevania: Nocturne made its debut at the end of September, you'll be glad to know that the series will be continuing on the streaming service.

      Over the weekend, Netflix confirmed that Castlevania: Nocturne has been renewed for a second season and that it is now in production too.

      There is no mention of when this follow-up season will make its debut, but considering Season 1 has only just arrived, it's probably a safe bet to assume that Season 2 won't premiere until late 2024 or even sometime in early 2025.

      If you haven't already, be sure to read our review of Castlevania: Nocturne right here.

      Castlevania: Nocturne

      Related texts

      0
      Castlevania: Nocturne

      Castlevania: Nocturne
      SERIES. Written by Alex Hopley

      Netflix's Castlevania left a strong impression for all fans of animation, but can the sequel series live up to it?



      Loading next content