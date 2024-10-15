Castlevania: Nocturne director: The future of the series is entirely in the hands of the fans

HQ

Netflix's animated series based on Castlevania has been a big success for the service, and with five seasons under its belt, it is now preparing for the premiere of the sixth.

However, as we already know, no series is safe with Netflix and despite its success, Castlevania is not immune to the risk of cancellation, as director Samiel Deats now makes clear.

In a message to all fans, he writes that the sixth season is now almost finished, and that he and the team will take a well-deserved break as soon as it premieres.

He also adds that if we hope to see a third season of Nocturne, we must make sure to support and watch the upcoming season when it premieres in January next year.

What do you think of the Castlevania series, and will you watch the new season?