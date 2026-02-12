Castlevania looks to reclaim its Metroidvania throne with Belmont's Curse

Castlevania, despite being one of the most iconic video game series of all-time and half of the very naming convention of the increasingly popular Metroidvania genre, has not really offered much to video game fans for some time. There have been remasters and new collections, and even several seasons of Netflix animations, but it seems like Konami is finally getting ready to give the series the same treatment as that of the Metal Gear and Silent Hill franchises as of late.

As part of the State of Play broadcast, Konami presented a first look at Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, a new action-packed 2D Metroidvania that sees players fight terrible monsters and beasties as a vampire-slaying hero using an ever-famous whip as a weapon.

Aside from the trailer for the game, as of writing confirmed information is scarce, but we do know that this striking title will be coming to PS5 at least, and that launch will happen sometime in 2026.

Catch the trailer below.