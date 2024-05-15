Castlevania is coming to Dead by Daylight later this year

HQ

Behaviour Interactive wasn't pulling any punches yesterday during its anniversary stream for Dead by Daylight, as the developer revealed tons of exciting bits of information and news related to the asymmetrical horror game. The Dungeons & Dragons chapter was shown off in detail, The Casting of Frank Stone got a gameplay trailer, and amid some other exciting reveals, it was confirmed that Castlevania will be one of the next chapters for the title.

A teaser trailer confirmed that Konami's beloved series will be coming to Dead by Daylight sometime later this year. We don't have any further information to share yet, other than that we'll get to know more about this chapter on August 6 when it is fully revealed.

Who do you hope to see introduced as killers and survivors in this themed-chapter?