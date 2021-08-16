Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls is releasing "soon" and will be exclusive to Apple Arcade

HQ

Konami has unexpectedly revealed that scrapped mobile-exclusive Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls will be releasing "soon" on Apple Arcade. The title was previously released only in Canada in 2019, but it was later discontinued after just one year on the market. Grimoire of Souls will be available in 16 languages at launch and it will be playable on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

According to a press release that we received, the game features 60 different stages and five playable characters. These playable characters include Alucard from Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Simon Belmont from the original Castlevania, Maria Renard from Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, Charlotte Aulin from Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin, and Shanoa from Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia. It appears that these heroes will all have their own specific abilities and players will be encouraged to experiment with them across different stages.

You can take a look at the title's App Store page and find out more details here.