Castlevania Dominus Collection announced and released

Fans keep clamoring for a new Castlevania, but Konami has so far refused to budge. They are, however, happy to release collections of older installments from the ultra-classic series, and since these are games that have aged very well, we're certainly not complaining.

During yesterday's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase presentation, Konami surprised us by announcing the Castlevania Dominus Collection, a collection of the Nintendo DS games in the series, all of which were consistently praised at the time:



Dawn of Sorrow



Portrait of Ruin



Order of Ecclesia



But it gets better. Because this collection was released at the same time as it was announced - which means you can download and start adventuring today. And to make it just about perfect, it's coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox so everyone can join in.

To top it off, the collection also includes Haunted Castle Revisited, which is "an adaptation of the Castlevania arcade games", and thus something very few have experienced. Check out the announcement trailer below.