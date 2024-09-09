HQ

I love game collections and re-releases. Even though I've played various adventures endless times before, I appreciate having a series all in one place, and I also like how older titles are brought back to life for newer players that weren't around when they first launched. For that reason, I've cheered loudly every time Konami dusts off old classics and started selling them bundled together instead of individually. As a big Castlevania nerd, I have especially appreciated the collections regarding Dracula and his constant battle with the Belmont family, and now it's time for another round as Castlevania Dominus Collection was recently released for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

More Castlevania for the people!

In this collection of titles we find three Nintendo DS games that all maintain an incredibly high standard even today in terms of playability. Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow is perhaps the most appreciated adventure in the collection, and also the one that has received the best ratings overall, but Portrait of Ruin and Order of Ecclesia also keep up with their big brother and offer top entertainment by today's standards. Personally, I would probably say that Portrait of Ruin is the best of the trio (although I know it may be due to nostalgia) as I like the variety of environments as well as the opportunity to play as both the tough Jonathan and the sorceress Charlotte.

If you want to use a touchscreen, you need to play on a Nintendo Switch.

The porting of each game is well done, and the way they've transformed the DS hardware's dual screens to work with the Nintendo Switch's handheld mode (or on a big screen) is almost flawless. You can now get quick information on everything from maps to characters from the right edge of the screen, and you can even tinker with a setup to suit your needs. The motion controls from the originals have also been incorporated in different ways as you can either use the Nintendo Switch's touch function to paint different patterns with your fingers, or enter new combinations if you want to be more traditional or play on a different format.

Portrait of Ruin is an underrated gem.

In addition to this, the games come with a couple of new and appreciated features. One of these is the ability to fast save, and there is also a rewind option for those who need a little extra help during the toughest challenges. The package also comes with a gallery of concept art from the games' development and the soundtrack from each title.

However, it does not end there. Aside from the trio of DS adventures, the Dominus Collection also includes the arcade game Haunted Castle and a remake of the same game. The original is from 1987, and to be honest, it's not the most fun game in the sequel series and it's plagued by a lot of archaic design decisions. The revamped version, Castlevania Haunted House Revisited rectifies most of the problems, and what was initially a dusty relic of the past has now become an adventure that can stand alongside games like Super Castlevania without shame.

The new version of Haunted House makes the game enjoyable.

However, the biggest reason to get the Castlevania Dominus Collection (aside from the eminent Metroidvania entertainment) is ultimately the price. Because if you were to buy each DS title individually, from a retailer or via auction, you'd have to spend a lot of money. The Retro Games Store, for example, sells Dawn of Sorrow for as much as $180, and although there are cheaper alternatives on Tradera and Blocket, you can expect at least $50-$100 per game, and that's if you're lucky and manage to make a good deal. The Dominus Collection, however, only costs around $25, and that is a good deal in contrast to what it looked like just a few weeks ago before this official alternative was a reality.

If you like Metroidvania in general and Castlevania in particular, this is a package you just can't miss. The Nintendo DS delivered three fantastic Castlevania titles between 2005-2008, and it's incredibly satisfying to be able to get all of them without having to dip into your retirement savings or dig your old DS console out of the attic. In the end, Castlevania Dominus Collection does most things right, and it's hard to ask for more for the price it costs.