Castlevania: Belmont's Curse won't be a roguelike

During Sony's event last month, Konami delivered a major surprise by announcing Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, the first new game in the series in twelve years (when Spanish developer Mercury Steam released Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2).

However, given that so much time has passed and that Belmont's Curse is being developed in collaboration with Motion Twin and Evil Empire, many suspected that the series would jump on the roguelike bandwagon, as they had previously made Dead Cells and released The Rogue Prince of Persia last year. But not everyone's been happy about that, and what fans seem to want most is a more traditional Castlevania in the same style as the games that former Konami veteran Koji Igarashi used to make.

Konami has apparently picked up on this, and their communications manager Tommy Williams has now denied these concerns in a statement to The Verge:

"Castlevania Belmont's Curse is a 2D action-exploration game where players can freely explore vast, elaborately crafted maps. It is not a roguelike or roguelite game."

The description certainly sounds like what the community has been asking for, and would also fit in with a game like Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. So there is a chance that this will be the dream comeback we have all been hoping for.

That said, we would like to point out that Konami also stated in connection with the announcement of Belmont's Curse that this is only "the beginning of numerous new products around Castlevania," so there will be more of this to come - some of which may very well be roguelike, because after all, it feels like a combination that would work well, doesn't it?