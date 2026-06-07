Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will launch in October

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Konami stole the show of a showcase earlier this year, when the Japanese company was on-hand to share news on tons of upcoming games, including the newly announced, at the time, Castlevania: Belmont's Curse.

This is a Metroi... Castlevania project through and through, meaning expect to explore a world progressively, earning new items and upgrades that let you reach new areas, with the setting being an enormous castle inhabited by an array of vile blood-sucking vampires. Naturally, as the name implies, the protagonist of this adventure doesn't like vampires one bit, with Rose Belmont being in the leading role of this anticipated project.

With a new trailer now available, it has been confirmed that Castlevania: Belmont's Curse will launch in a few months, on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 15. Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch logo was missing from this release date information, suggesting that players on Nintendo's hybrid platform won't be able to join in on the fun on day one.

With this in mind, catch the new trailer for Castlevania: Belmont's Curse below.