Castlevania: Belmont's Curse to launch on Nintendo Switch at the same time as other platforms

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Last month, as one of the many announcements we saw over the Summer Game Fest week, it was revealed that Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, the new game from The Rogue Prince of Persia and Dead Cells developers at Evil Empire and Motion Twin would be releasing on the 15th of October. At least, at the time it was confirmed the game would arrive on that date for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

Now, as confirmed via the official Castlevania social media account, it has been revealed that the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 versions of the game will also be made available on the same date. The pre-orders for the physical version have also opened up starting today, but it is noted that availability may vary depending on the retailer you order from.

Pre-orders for the digital version of the game are to be announced at a later date. It's currently unclear whether it'll be a fully physical release for Castlevania: Belmont's Curse on Switch platforms, or if it'll be a game key card. But, with the game coming to the original Switch, it's likely physical media fans will be getting a bit of a win on this front.