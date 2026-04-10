Castlevania: Belmont's Curse offers a whole lot of whipping and French sightseeing in new trailer

HQ

Konami had a bombshell surprise in store in February when they announced that Castlevania is back. Together with Evil Empire and Motion Twin, they are now developing Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, in which we'll use the Belmont family's heirloom, the Vampire Killer, to whip our way through Paris.

Now we get to see a bit more of the game via a new trailer, complete with developer commentary explaining what we're seeing. We're treated to a delightfully stylish take on the French capital, including a tour of Notre Dame and an encounter with a historical French heroine we're absolutely certain you'll recognize...

Unfortunately, we still don't have a release date, so it's back to the somewhat vague "2026" for PC, PlayStation 5, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.