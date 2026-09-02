Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Hands-On Preview: Brilliant Belmonts Battering Vampires

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The collaboration of The Rogue Prince of Persia developer Evil Empire alongside Dead Cells' creator Motion Twin was enough to get me excited. Then I see Castlevania's return, with characters from the hit Netflix show being given more of the limelight, and I knew we were in for something special. Fast forward a few months, I get the chance to sit down and play Castlevania: Belmont's Curse. Just one appointment in a stacked schedule, but one that stood out from the first few moments holding the controller.

We begin right at the start of the game, in a build we're told is as close to public release as anything is going to get between now and October. The year is 1499, the location is Paris. The city has been overrun by a supernatural evil, one that can only be stopped by a Belmont. The bishop of Paris calls Trevor, thinking him to be the last of his bloodline, to come and stop this menace. Trevor, as you could guess from the trailer, is not the last of the Belmont line, as he's accompanied by his daughter Rose. Our playable character, who we start as immediately, delving into the sewers of Paris to carve our way through the undead that have made the city their home.

Immediately Castlevania: Belmont's Curse draws you in with astounding visuals. The background, foreground, and character models all brim with flavour and personality. I never played much Castlevania in my younger years, though I did love the show, and quickly fell in love with the grim, beautiful aesthetic of the franchise. That is encapsulated brilliantly here, even in the dingy green of the sewers beneath Paris. Once you pop out into the ruined and burning city, the game only gets more stunning as you go on. Where in The Rogue Prince of Persia I found some of the backdrops a little samey, here even in one environment I never found myself getting bored or wondering if I was entering a room for the first time or not.

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The Rogue Prince of Persia was a solid game, but it definitely feels like Evil Empire has learned all the right lessons for its Castelvania game. The movement is just as good as it is in Rogue PoP, the combat is punchy and quick, and the music is like honey in the ear. In Castlevania: Belmont's Curse, you've got a variety of weapons and magical abilities at your disposal, but the game wonderfully drip feeds these alternatives to you as you play on. Some are straight up upgrades, like swapping out your small fireball for a powerful cross projectile that can pierce through enemies and bounce off walls. Weapons offer different playstyles more than they give you a direct path to greater strength. I swapped back to the basic sword after picking up a cestus, for example, finding the reach of the former weapon more useful in keeping foes away.

The systems and mechanics are allowed to come to you in time, and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse isn't in a rush to give you its coolest thing, because it knows it's all cool. You have to beat the first boss for the whip, for example, which proves a challenging fight even if you've killed enough enemies to earn yourself a few extra levels. Once you do get the whip, your mobility skyrockets, and swinging across spiked pits, latching onto aerial enemies, and jumping from anchor points is simply a delight from a gameplay perspective. Not everything is pure joy in Castlevania: Belmont's Curse. The boss fights are pretty tough, but the one I played didn't border on being frustrating. Every time I died, it was because I made the mistake, not the game chose to be unfair to me. It required patience, timing, and showed that there's more to the game than bashing a few skeletons apart with your sword and figuring out the puzzles to get to the next area.

All Castlevania: Belmont's Curse needs to do to be a GOTY contender for me is keep on chugging as it is. The return of the OG Metroidvania (if we can even call it that) feels like it manages the pressure of being our first Castlevania game in a long time effortlessly. Whether you're an old school fan or a newcomer interested purely from the show, you're going to find something to like here. Everything simply works as intended, and feels so satisfying to play as all the pieces come together. Playing through the Gamescom demo felt like unwrapping an almost endless bar of chocolate. Every time I thought I'd learned everything, something else incredibly cool showed up, either in a new enemy, mechanic, or area to whip around in. There's a real sense Motion Twin and Evil Empire have something special on their hands.

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