Just as the last couple of months, there was a leak earlier this week that revealed which PS Plus titles we can expect during October. Well, now Microsoft has announced their Games with Gold selection for the upcoming month as well, and it's actually pretty good selection with a nice Halloween feel to them:



Aaero - Available October 1 to 31



Hover - Available October 16 to November 15



Castlevania: Harmony of Despair - Available October 1 to 15



Resident Evil: Code Veronica X - Available October 16 to 31