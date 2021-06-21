Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
Castlevania Advance Collection has been rated by the Australian Ratings Board

The classification date for the collection is June 18.

It appears that a compilation containing Castlevania games from the Game Boy Advance-era could be on the way. A game titled Castlevania Advance Collection has been classified by the Australian Ratings Board on June 18, and it has been listed as a multi-platform release. Judging by its name, it would be fair to believe that this could be a compilation containing titles such as Harmony of Dissonance, Circle of the Moon, and Aria of Sorrow.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but we've seen ratings boards leak games many times before in the past. Recently, the soon-to-be-released The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles was leaked ahead of schedule by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee and a full reveal followed several weeks later.

Would you be excited to play these classic titles on modern hardware?

