Castlevania Advance Collection has been rated by the Australian Ratings Board

It appears that a compilation containing Castlevania games from the Game Boy Advance-era could be on the way. A game titled Castlevania Advance Collection has been classified by the Australian Ratings Board on June 18, and it has been listed as a multi-platform release. Judging by its name, it would be fair to believe that this could be a compilation containing titles such as Harmony of Dissonance, Circle of the Moon, and Aria of Sorrow.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but we've seen ratings boards leak games many times before in the past. Recently, the soon-to-be-released The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles was leaked ahead of schedule by the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee and a full reveal followed several weeks later.

