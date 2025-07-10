Castle Crashers' Painter Boss Paradise DLC launches next month

HQ

A while back, developer The Behemoth announced that it would be returning to one of its most famous games, and that Castle Crashers was promised to receive new content in the form of a fresh, community-focussed DLC. This DLC is known as Painter Boss Paradise, and it'll be coming to Steam very, very soon.

In a new tutorial video, The Behemoth reveals that Painter Boss Paradise will launch as soon as August 6, and that it will only set you back $3.99 should you want to snag it. As for what to expect from the DLC, check out the new video below, which also shows that despite launching in 2008, Castle Crashers still looks as good and as fun as ever.