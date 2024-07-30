Castle Crashers and Battleblock Theater are being updated

HQ

You might have missed it amid the swarm of San Diego Comic-Con announcements and reveals, but The Behemoth announced recently that many of its iconic and beloved former games will be getting updates for the first time in years, and that the developer has a new project in the works too.

Starting with Castle Crashers, the game will be enhanced with a Painter Boss Paradise paid DLC coming to Steam that will open the door to Steam workshop capabilities to allow players to create their own content in-game. There will also be a new character added as part of this DLC, with this known as the Paint Junior, all of which you can see in action below.

Battleblock Theater will be getting a quality of life improvement that enhances rendering, provides better frame rate, offers higher bitrate audio, fixes bugs, supports more controllers, and more. Oh, and the game will be coming to more platforms, but which ones exactly haven't been confirmed yet.

For Alien Hominid, it's pretty straightforward: the game is coming to PS4 and PS5. And that's for both Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD.

Pit People is receiving an eighth update that tackles a bunch of quality of life improvements. The exact list hasn't been revealed as we're told it's a little down the line.

And lastly, The Behemoth confirms that it is working on a brand new game. It seems to be very early in development as prototyping has only just started, but a new game is coming so that's something to be excited about!